TouchCon (TOC) Hits Market Cap of $77,235.78

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TouchCon has traded down 52.9% against the dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $77,235.78 and approximately $30,101.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00228727 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001658 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.23 or 0.00788220 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,700,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.