Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.00 Million

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post $360.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,533. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.