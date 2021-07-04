Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post $360.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,533. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

