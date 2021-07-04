Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $86.42 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
Recommended Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.