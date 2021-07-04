Traders Purchase Large Volume of Endo International Put Options (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 18,664 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 648% compared to the typical volume of 2,496 put options.

ENDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Endo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Endo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Endo International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.