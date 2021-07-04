Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002872 BTC on major exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $19.88 million and $736,343.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

