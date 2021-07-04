Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,327,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Shares of TT stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $189.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

