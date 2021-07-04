Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRATF. SEB Equity Research raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Traton alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $32.35 on Friday. Traton has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.