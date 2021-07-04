Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 3.3%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 12,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,032,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.