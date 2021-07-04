Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

