Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 7,923 The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 226.4% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 31.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 33.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $34.61 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

