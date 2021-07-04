Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 196.12 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

