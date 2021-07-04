Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copa by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 46.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

CPA opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

