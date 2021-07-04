Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

