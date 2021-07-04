Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PING. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

