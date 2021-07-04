Trexquant Investment LP Takes $285,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.31. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

