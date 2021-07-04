TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriMas expects adjusted earnings per share between 50 cents and 57 cents for the second quarter of 2021. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 24%. Its Packaging group will continue to benefit from increasing demand for personal hygiene products, home cleaning, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its ongoing focus on cost reductions is expected to bolster margins. Estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have both undergone positive revisions lately. The company continues to focus on leveraging the TriMas Business Model to improve management and performance of its businesses, which is commendable. Also, TriMas’ strong pipeline of both product and process innovation as well as continued focus on acquisitions to augment portfolio and expand geographic presence, will drive growth.”

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.