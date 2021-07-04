Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 63,609 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of Trimble worth $28,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Trimble by 27.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Trimble by 59.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.