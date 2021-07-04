Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Position Trimmed by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

