TRON (TRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $734.68 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $734.68 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000125 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001384 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

