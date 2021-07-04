Truist Raises Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $166.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target increased by Truist from $115.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $58,904,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $24,946,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

