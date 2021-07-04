Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Get Trustmark alerts:

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $21,168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.