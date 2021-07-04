Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,182 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.