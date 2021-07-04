Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKGBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

