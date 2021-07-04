Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of TYME opened at $1.20 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39.
Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
