Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.20 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,698,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,776,717.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,250 shares of company stock worth $768,788. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

