UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 266,468 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,541,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $75,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

