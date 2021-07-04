UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $65,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $317.02 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.86.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

