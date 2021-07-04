UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $71.20 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 209.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $71,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 343,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 147,971 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 73.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.80. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

