UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 38,695 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.72% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $62,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.83. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

