UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $69,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

MOH stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

