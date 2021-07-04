UBS Group AG Buys 10,964 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.52% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $26,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYJ stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

