UBS Group AG Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 302,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 15.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,293,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 258,519 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $12,021,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.70 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

