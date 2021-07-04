UBS Group AG Has $1.96 Million Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of IHE stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.58.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.