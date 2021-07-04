UBS Group AG Purchases 41,276 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 281.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,276 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

BATS:IFRA opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.