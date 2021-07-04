UBS Group AG Sells 39,516 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,516 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stantec by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $45.58 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

