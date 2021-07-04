UBS Group AG Sells 7,153 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

SBCF stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

