UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $79.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 over the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UFPI stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.73. 220,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,157. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
