UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $79.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 over the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in UFP Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.73. 220,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,157. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

