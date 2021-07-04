UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $178,120.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 283.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.83 or 0.00766595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

