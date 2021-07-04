Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $970,565.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

