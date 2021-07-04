Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Price Hits $1.27

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $652.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00133158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00167229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.34 or 1.00124182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

