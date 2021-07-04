UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniFirst in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst stock opened at $226.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

