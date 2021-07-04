Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Unilever by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

