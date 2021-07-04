United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

United Internet stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

