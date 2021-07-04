United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

UUGRY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

