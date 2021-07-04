UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $200,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.36. 1,982,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,299. The firm has a market cap of $386.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $287.10 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

