Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.