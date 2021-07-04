uPlexa (UPX) Price Up 13.9% This Week

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $777,805.09 and approximately $343.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

