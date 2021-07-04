VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.99 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.