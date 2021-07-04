VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Position Lifted by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Mark Stevens’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mark Stevens owned approximately 1.75% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

ITM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,193. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

