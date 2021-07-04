Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Varex Imaging makes up approximately 1.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 11.29% of Varex Imaging worth $90,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.