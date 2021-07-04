VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $270.42 and a 1-year high of $270.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.42.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

