VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $270.42 and a 1-year high of $270.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.42.
VAT Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.